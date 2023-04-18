‘You will get caught’: Myrtle Beach mayor sends message on gun laws after Ocean Boulevard shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Saturday afternoon shooting marks the second gun-involved incident that’s happened on Ocean Boulevard in a matter of weeks.

This incident went viral on social media. Footage of the incident was shared with WMBF News by a viewer on Sunday. It was shared more than 2,000 times and has over 175,000 views on Facebook in just under 24 hours.

City of Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune wants to reassure the community of residents and visitors.

“When you come to Myrtle Beach to do something bad, you will get caught,” Mayor Bethune stated.

But, Bethune is also calling on state lawmakers to rethink a South Carolina House bill that if passed would allow anyone over 18 to carry a loaded concealed weapon, without a permit or training.

She said, “What does that say to every community across our state? When we’re going to just allow people to carry guns without any training.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it is using city-wide security cameras, which they say captured the entire incident, as help in their investigation.

WMBF News checked in with authorities several times on Monday and was told this is still an ongoing investigation. It is still not clear if any suspects have been arrested or if any are in mind.

It is still not clear if any injuries have also been reported.

