Today is CCU’s seventh annual Giving Teal Tuesday

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is gearing up for this exciting event that makes a huge impact on the lives of students. 

The official annual day of giving, Giving Teal Tuesday is today and university supporters are eagerly looking forward to it.

This 24-hour event is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who wants to contribute to the success of deserving students.

Whether you are an alumnus, a student, a faculty member, or simply someone who cares about education, this is your chance to make a difference.

Click here to lean more and to donate.

