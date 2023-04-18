Today is CCU’s seventh annual Giving Teal Tuesday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is gearing up for this exciting event that makes a huge impact on the lives of students.
The official annual day of giving, Giving Teal Tuesday is today and university supporters are eagerly looking forward to it.
This 24-hour event is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who wants to contribute to the success of deserving students.
Whether you are an alumnus, a student, a faculty member, or simply someone who cares about education, this is your chance to make a difference.
Click here to lean more and to donate.
