Tensions high among community about the future of historic land in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF)- “We want the entire property for our development that would honor Whittemore Elementary School,” said Cheryl Adamson, President of Whittemore Racepath Historical Society.

Members of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society addressed Conway Council--about the historic school.

“I don’t know what is so difficult about that for you to understand the meaning of this for our community,” said Adamson.

The Whittemore Elementary building has been empty for decades and has remained a hot topic between the city and those wanting to preserve the property that first opened in 1954, the school is noted as being an equalization school in South Carolina, educating only African-American students prior to integration. The main building was heavily damaged by a fire a few months ago.

Whittemore Historical wants a community center and developed the plans for it prior to the fire.

“Never did we fail to say that the number one goal for using that property would be to build a community center,” said Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.

There is even talk of a sports complex.

“No one between the time of the fire and this moment has said to us, well the city has decided that we want to be the ones to develop this property, we’ve not heard anything,” said Adamson.

Council members say there should be a way to preserve the history of the school on the land.

“Mayor I agree with you, Cheryl I agree with you in offering something that’s not sports. There needs to be something for music or arts of what have you,” said Council member William Goldfinch IV.

Meanwhile, both sides seem to want the same thing, what is best for the community of Conway.

“We have an organization that submitted a proposal, I just don’t think we can negate that,” said Council member Amanda Butler.

