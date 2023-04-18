Submit a Tip
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ items to students, district says

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teacher was fired after school officials learned about the inappropriate items and unapproved content distributed to 10th students in class, according to Spartanburg School District 6.

According to the district, school officials were alerted about the incident that happened on Friday, April 14 at Dorman High School, and discussed the allegations with the teacher.

The district said during the discussion, the teacher who informed school officials that it was her personal choice to distribute an unapproved article and facilitate a classroom discussion.

After the discussion, the teacher was placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed, the school district said.

Based on the information gathered, she was then terminated.

According to the school district, teachers recently attended a meeting that reminded them of the importance of having all questionable lessons and materials approved. They said the teacher that was fired attended that meeting.

