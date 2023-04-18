SLED, coroner’s office investigating inmate death at Dillon County jail

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner released the name of an inmate that was found dead at the jail on Monday night.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the inmate as 29-year-old Raheen Carmichael from the Lake View community of Dillon County.

Grimsley said Carmichael’s body will go to MUSC for an autopsy. The exact cause of death was not released.

Grimsley added that the State Law Enforcement Division is the lead investigating agency in the case and that his office will also help in the investigation.

WMBF News is working to learn why Carmichael was arrested and the charges he faced.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.