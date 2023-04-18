New ridesharing app comes to the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have heard of ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber, and now the Grand Strand has welcomed a new addition called, “Wridz.”

Ed Motley, the Regional Owner, said the app is different as it saves passengers money and puts more money directly in drivers’ pockets.

“I mean it’s our time, it’s our money, it’s our gas, it’s our wear and tear and on the cars, but right now the other rideshare companies are kind of pinching us really bad,” said Motley.

Motley is no stranger to ridesharing. For the last seven years, he’s driven for both Uber and Lyft and has seen first-hand how wages and driver fares have changed.

He believes that’s all about to change with Wridz.

The app recently launched in Columbia and Charleston and has now made Myrtle Beach its newest home.

“One of the things that really struck me that was really awesome was the fact that the drivers get to keep 100% of every fare,” said Motley.

Motley said Wridz is convenient for both drivers and passengers.

Wridz believes its prices are lower than its competitors, and they promise to never surge its prices.

Motley said Wridz has safety at top of their mind with both a background check and drug test for drivers.

Each driver also has their own unique QR code for passengers to safely identify their ride from the driver’s dashboard.

An additional safety measure is a matching color and number calling card that both the driver and passenger will show one another to ensure a safe ride home.

Drivers who spoke with WMBF News said they appreciate the number of precautions Wridz takes.

“They do the continuous background checks, and the fact that the drivers are drug screened, I think is a big plus,” Richard M, a Wridz driver.

“And as for a driver, you get to enjoy working for a company that pays you a fair wage that’s a long time coming,” said Joseph S., Wridz Driver.

For both new drivers and passengers, Motley said the app stays consistent all around.

“The other companies, their rates fluctuate every few minutes, you know every ten minutes, every five minutes and they’re paying more money, well Wridz it stays consistent, which is awesome.”

The app went live in Myrtle Beach two weeks ago and already has dozens of drivers signed up.

For more information, you can download the Wridz ridesharing app on the Google Play Store on Android devices or App Store for iPhone devices.

