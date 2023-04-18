HCFR: Critical injuries reported in single-vehicle crash in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Socastee area of the county Monday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:31 p.m. to the area of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Stonebridge Drive for a motorcycle crash, blocking traffic for an extended period of time.
Critical injuries have been reported.
SCHP is investigating.
