Group protests over Rep. Mace’s abortion pill comments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of pro-life advocates came together Monday to protest recent comments that U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace made about abortion drug Mifepristone.

The protest comes after Mace said the FDA should ignore the recent ruling by a federal judge who said the FDA should suspend approval of Mifepristone.

The group, some Democrats and Republicans, is calling for Mace to resign, saying that Mace ran on a pro-life platform but isn’t sticking to it. They protested in front of Mace’s Mount Pleasant office on Coleman Boulevard, chanting with bullhorns and holding signs.

“The root cause of child killing in this nation is legislators like her who are empowering the abortion industrial complex to mass murder the unborn in this country and around the globe,” Founder and Executive Director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising Terrisa Bukovinac said.

Republican protesters argue that Mace should align her views with her party.

“My question to you, Nancy Mace, is are you a Republican for real, or did you get lost on the way to the Democratic headquarters? Because if you are a Republican you need to stand for what the Republican party says they stand for and if not, you need to go find another party,” Kendall Dittmar, a co leader for Pro-Life Greenville said.

Rep. Mace sent the following statement in response to the protest:

Life is sacred and should be valued. But being pro-life does not mean we can’t be pro-woman, or vice versa. When both Democrats and Republicans are coming out to protest, it means we’re in the center, which is exactly where constituents want us to be on this issue.

