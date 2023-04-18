Get ready for the Habitat for Humanity Derby Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity Derby Day is coming May 6th at Grande Dunes Resort Club.

The event is presented by Founders Group International.

Derby Day is held in partnership with Coastal Carolina Sertoma Club.

There will be a Silent Auction, Best Dressed Contest, Race Broadcast, Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, Complimentary Beer, Wine ,and a Signature Cocktails.

