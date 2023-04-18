Florence plans water service interruptions for Alligator Road highway-widening project

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence will have planned water outages along Alligator Road from April 24 through May 12 for the highway-widening project.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a planned water outage along Alligator Road is necessary during the next phase of work associated with the Florence County Project Sales Tax II Alligator Road highway-widening project.

The utility contractor performing this work will be connecting the newly relocated water infrastructure to the existing water infrastructure which serves adjacent neighborhoods and businesses.

This phase of work is scheduled to take place April 24 - May 12, and will be broken into three sections.

SCDOT and the City plan to inform residents when each assigned area is complete.

They also said due to valve locations, there could be some crossover between sections as well. All sections have the potential to be impacted during the assigned dates for this phase of work which are provided below.

SECTION 1 (PLEASANT VALLEY CIRCLE TO ASHFORD DRIVE) PRESS RELEASE APRIL 17, 2023

SECTION 1 SHUT-OFF MAP PDF

SECTION 2 (MCELVEEN LANE TO GARDEN GATE WAY) PRESS RELEASE APRIL 17, 2023

SECTION 2 SHUT-OFF MAP PDF

SECTION 3 (BROOKSTONE DRIVE TO STARLING DRIVE) PRESS RELEASE APRIL 17, 2023

SECTION 3 SHUT-OFF MAP PDF

