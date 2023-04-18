Florence middle school student detained, charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to school

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old Williams Middle School student was detained Tuesday afternoon after allegedly threatening the school via email.

Florence police said they detained the student at the middle school after the student allegedly sent threatening emails to the school while they were in attendance.

The student faces charges of student threats and unlawful electronic communications.

Officers were able to respond immediately and the school was not locked down.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and will appear in Family County on Wednesday.

