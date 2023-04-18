Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence middle school student detained, charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to school

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old Williams Middle School student was detained Tuesday afternoon after allegedly threatening the school via email.

Florence police said they detained the student at the middle school after the student allegedly sent threatening emails to the school while they were in attendance.

The student faces charges of student threats and unlawful electronic communications.

Officers were able to respond immediately and the school was not locked down.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and will appear in Family County on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Latest News

.
DHEC prepares for start of beach monitoring season
.
Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case
.
Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit
.
ABA therapy helping Grand Strand area kids on the spectrum