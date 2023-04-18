Submit a Tip
Five-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 701 in Conway area; 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A five-car crash in the Conway area has lanes blocked during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 701 and Cemetery Road, which is just south of Highway 22.

One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of that person’s injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

