FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues, dry until the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have a lovely forecast for any outdoor plans with mild temperatures and abundant sunshine through the middle & end of the work week. We will remain dry until the weekend as a cold front brings the risk of showers & storms.

TODAY

It’s the coolest morning of the work week. Despite a light jacket needed for some of you this morning, sunshine will warm us up into the mid 70s for the beaches and upper 70s inland today. Mostly sunny skies will provide for a pleasant day on tap.

It's a mild and sunny day on tap. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure will continue to have a big influence on our forecast through the work week. The weather remains rain-free and mild. Wednesday through Friday will see temperatures in the middle and upper 70s along the Grand Strand and the lower to middle 80s across the Pee Dee. Overnight temperatures will also remain mild into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Humidity levels will remain low making for a comfortable stretch of weather.

No complaints with the forecast the next three days. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will move through the Carolinas! Models are still a little different on timing but look better than what they did 24 hours ago. Confidence is increasing that the best rain chance for the weekend will be Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The GFS is still a bit delayed, keeping the rain chances mainly overnight and into the early morning hours Sunday.

Our next round of showers & storms arrives for the weekend, especially for Saturday. (WMBF)

Right now, our forecast calls for the bulk of the showers & storms to arrive Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The front will take our temperatures from the mid-upper 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday.

A few showers & storms will move through on Saturday and drop our temperatures for the second part of the weekend. (WMBF)

This will usher in cool temperatures not only for Sunday but for the start of next week. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of next week on the beaches.

