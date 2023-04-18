DHEC prepares for start of beach monitoring season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Beach monitoring season for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control kicks off on May 1.

During beach monitoring season, ocean water from 120 different sampling locations is sampled once per week, to check for heightened levels of bacteria.

The sampling locations are spaced roughly one mile apart and are located all across the Grand Strand.

Once a sample is collected, it’s analyzed in a lab in Myrtle Beach.

DHEC specifically looks for one type of bacteria that’s present when there is a presence of fecal matter in the water.

When this bacteria is present, DHEC will issue a temporary swimming advisory.

When this advisory is issued, the beach is not closed. Residents and visitors can use DHEC’s tool “Check My Beach” to see if there are any current swimming advisories in effect.

“Whenever a swimming advisory is issued, beaches aren’t close during this time, but we just want you to be mindful, if you are swimming, to make that educated decision,” said Lindsey Lachenmyer, the beach monitoring program coordinator for DHEC.

Right now, there is no app for Check My Beach, but the site can be pulled up on a mobile device.

Lachenmyer said the eventual goal is to create an app for the site, which can alert people to anything from swimming advisories to rip currents.

Beach monitoring season lasts through October 1.

