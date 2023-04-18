Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday. The singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner’s report said Tuesday.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners,” which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter’s death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Latest News

.
DHEC prepares for start of beach monitoring season
.
Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case
.
Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit
.
ABA therapy helping Grand Strand area kids on the spectrum
A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter