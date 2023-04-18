Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come discover the history and nature of our area at the Horry County Museum

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981.

The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County

It educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events.

In 2009, the Museum opened the L. W. Paul Living History Farm.

The Farm is a recreation of life on a one horse family farm between the years of 1900-1955.

Visitors to the farm can experience what life was like in a farm community during those years and attend quarterly events at the Farm.

In 2014, the Museum moved into the renovated 1905 Burroughs School.

The move includes increased exhibits, a freshwater aquarium featured on Animal Planet’s hit reality show “Tanked”, and a 600 seat auditorium that hosts public presentations and programs.

