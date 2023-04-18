Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who admitted to kidnapping, raping and killing a teenager on vacation in Myrtle Beach has responded to a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

The mother of Brittanee Drexel, Dawn Pleckan, filed the lawsuit against Raymond Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.

The documents claim in April 2009 that Moody and his then-girlfriend lured Drexel into their SUV while she was walking alone in Myrtle Beach.

Raymond Moody Wrongful Death Lawsuit Coverage
Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against her daughter’s killer
Deadline passes for Brittanee Drexel’s killer to file response to wrongful death lawsuit
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel(Contributed)

The lawsuit states that they went from Myrtle Beach to a campsite in Georgetown County where Moody held Drexel “against her will and then brutally raped and murdered her.”

It wasn’t until May 2022 that Moody confessed to killing Drexel and led law enforcement to her remains in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County.

Public records show Moody was served the wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 21 while at the McCormick Correctional Institution. He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit, but the deadline passed.

Then on April 14, public index records show a response was filed by Moody.

It was a handwritten note with a date of April 3.

Raymond Moody filed this response to the wrongful death lawsuit that Brittanee Drexel's mother...
Raymond Moody filed this response to the wrongful death lawsuit that Brittanee Drexel's mother has filed against him.(Source: Georgetown County public index)

The note states it’s in reference to the lawsuit, Dawn Marie Pleckan v. Raymond Douglas Moody.

Moody wrote one line that states, “I do deny each and every question/statement listed in the requests for admission.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the circumstances of this lawsuit are unusual.

“In this case, he is in prison, so the assets would be more limited. The response is very common,” Richardson said.

In the lawsuit, Pleckan states that she is entitled to actual damages, special damages, consequential damages and punitive damages due to medical bills she incurred during the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Latest News

Jimmy Miller, Gary Steen
Deputies arrest organizer, winner of suspected cockfighting event in Marlboro County
"Doc" Antle
Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop