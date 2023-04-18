Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who admitted to kidnapping, raping and killing a teenager on vacation in Myrtle Beach has responded to a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

The mother of Brittanee Drexel, Dawn Pleckan, filed the lawsuit against Raymond Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.

The documents claim in April 2009 that Moody and his then-girlfriend lured Drexel into their SUV while she was walking alone in Myrtle Beach.

Brittanee Drexel (Contributed)

The lawsuit states that they went from Myrtle Beach to a campsite in Georgetown County where Moody held Drexel “against her will and then brutally raped and murdered her.”

It wasn’t until May 2022 that Moody confessed to killing Drexel and led law enforcement to her remains in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County.

Public records show Moody was served the wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 21 while at the McCormick Correctional Institution. He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit, but the deadline passed.

Then on April 14, public index records show a response was filed by Moody.

It was a handwritten note with a date of April 3.

Raymond Moody filed this response to the wrongful death lawsuit that Brittanee Drexel's mother has filed against him. (Source: Georgetown County public index)

The note states it’s in reference to the lawsuit, Dawn Marie Pleckan v. Raymond Douglas Moody.

Moody wrote one line that states, “I do deny each and every question/statement listed in the requests for admission.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the circumstances of this lawsuit are unusual.

“In this case, he is in prison, so the assets would be more limited. The response is very common,” Richardson said.

In the lawsuit, Pleckan states that she is entitled to actual damages, special damages, consequential damages and punitive damages due to medical bills she incurred during the ordeal.

