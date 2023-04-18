Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Latest News

.
DHEC prepares for start of beach monitoring season
.
Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case
.
ABA therapy helping Grand Strand area kids on the spectrum
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Republicans object to replacing Feinstein on Judiciary panel
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting