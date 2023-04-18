Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned.(SteveDF via Canva | File image)
By WSAZ staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 19-year-old female deceased and pinned by a vehicle near a home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman died after her Hyundai Elantra began rolling down a steep residential driveway, striking a tree and overturning.

Investigators identified the driver as Elizabeth O’Leary. They said she appeared to be partially inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway.

The vehicle hit a tree and pinned the 19-year-old, causing fatal trauma before going over a hillside.

The sheriff’s office reported that investigators also found O’Leary’s vehicle was in drive without a parking brake set.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Latest News

.
DHEC prepares for start of beach monitoring season
.
ABA therapy helping Grand Strand area kids on the spectrum
Consolidating multiple 401k accounts
Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts
The indictments, which were issued in February but only recently unsealed, come almost six...
Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
Alabama police ask partygoers for images from birthday melee