Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday. (Source: Beatriz Martinez)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (CNN) – A substitute teacher in Mesquite, Texas, has been fired after allegedly organizing student fights in class.

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.

Now, that student’s mother, Beatriz Martinez, said she fears for her daughter’s safety. She also said the substitute teacher threatened students for shooting videos.

The Mesquite School District confirmed the incident.

According to the district’s investigation, the teacher encouraged fights, outlined rules for the kids to follow, and even had a student monitor the classroom door while the fights took place.

Martinez said her daughter didn’t want to fight and suffered name-calling because of it.

She said she’s not satisfied with the district’s response and is considering hiring a lawyer.

The school district told KXAS the substitute teacher was fired immediately. She had only been employed by the district for about a month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
1 hurt after vehicle collides with guardrail on Highway 544
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

Latest News

.
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company is towing his car illegally
.
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children
.
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, speaks during an interview...
Ukraine official: We will launch counteroffensive when ready