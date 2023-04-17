Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect wanted after woman, 2 homes shot in Marion, police say

Crime scene tape generic
Crime scene tape generic(Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot at two homes and injured a woman Sunday night in Marion.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were called to the 200 block of Amber Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reported gunshots and a person possibly shot. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple fired shell casings in the front yard of a house and a vehicle with gunshots.

Shortly after, officers on the scene received a call from dispatch, saying a female at MUSC in Marion with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

An officer met with the victim at the hospital, but she refused to cooperate. 

While officers were still on scene on Amber St., shots fired at a home in the 400 Block of Dunlop St. were reported.

Officers responded to the area and found several fired shell casings in the roadway as well as damage to the home.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation. 

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
1 hurt after vehicle collides with guardrail on Highway 544
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

Latest News

.
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company is towing his car illegally
.
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
B.A.C.A. members are pushing to help more kids as they have seen more kids going through their...
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children