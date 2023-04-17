Suspect wanted after woman, 2 homes shot in Marion, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot at two homes and injured a woman Sunday night in Marion.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were called to the 200 block of Amber Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reported gunshots and a person possibly shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple fired shell casings in the front yard of a house and a vehicle with gunshots.

Shortly after, officers on the scene received a call from dispatch, saying a female at MUSC in Marion with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An officer met with the victim at the hospital, but she refused to cooperate.

While officers were still on scene on Amber St., shots fired at a home in the 400 Block of Dunlop St. were reported.

Officers responded to the area and found several fired shell casings in the roadway as well as damage to the home.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.