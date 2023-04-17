Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)
Walk On's Sports Bar and Grill (Source: WAFB)(KNOE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach-area sports bar says it will reopen Monday morning.

Last week, a sign was found on the door at the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux located on Rodeo Drive stating the restaurant had been closed since April 11 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Nearly a week after closing, the bar cited an issue with “brand standards.”

The sports bar reopens at 11 a.m.

