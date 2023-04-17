‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Stevens Law Firm’s senior partner, James Stevens, said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to his car missing, and this wasn’t the first time.

“Normally I would have called 911 to report it stolen, but two previous occasions led me to believe that Coastline Towing had come up here and loaded my car on their flatbed and towed it away,” said Stevens.

Stevens is suing Coastline Towing claiming they towed his car despite having a parking pass and a sign outside of the building that says “parking only” for his staff and clients.

“You have my car. This is not the first time y’all have done this,” Stevens said he told the company when he asked them to bring it back.

He said they wouldn’t and had to pay more than $300 to get his car back.

“I’ve had enough of these people, so a few days later I filed a lawsuit,” said Stevens.

The most recent incident happened early last week, but Stevens said Coastline towed his car another time once before, and he also had to fork over cash to get it back.

He said there was also another time Coastline tried towing his car, but he caught them in the middle of it and got them to put it back down.

“This is the kind of predatory towing that’s not good business. All they had to do was walk up here to the front door and knock and ask me if that was my car,” said Stevens.

Stevens said it was not only his car, but the company tried to tow his client’s car one time as well.

Stevens also shared Coastline Towing towed his wife’s car from a different parking lot in Little River one time when she had to pull over and call an ambulance for a medical emergency.

He claims she was legally parked and even left a note saying she had to call 911.

Stevens said while his wife was in the hospital Coastline would not release her car to him and he eventually went to the sheriff for help and was able to get it back without paying the fees.

WMBF News called Coastline Towing three different times and has not yet heard back.

