Highway Patrol investigating a deadly weekend hit-and-run in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old was hit and killed along Highway 74 early Saturday morning in Robeson County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. S.B. Lewis confirmed John Chavis Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run around 3:24 a.m. Saturday while walking on Highway 74.

Lewis said no suspects were in custody and no vehicle details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Highway Patrol at 910-618-5555.

