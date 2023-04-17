Get ready for the first Art in the Park of 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Art in the Park is the Grand Strand’s premier outdoor show and sale, hosted by the oldest art guild in the area, Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild.

Since 1972, Art in the Park has hosted artists from all over the country working in a variety of mediums.

Artists are required to submit original works or reproductions of their original works.

The extraordinary success of AITP relates directly to the high quality of the art and fine art crafts that are juried into these shows.

There is something for everyone at Art in the Park.

