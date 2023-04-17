FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front brought a few light showers overnight and now is moving away from the Carolinas. Dry air will begin to filter in and sunshine will return as we kickoff the new work week.

TODAY

A few clouds early will give way to more sunshine today. Winds will be breezy and keep those temperatures comfortable. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s area wide today. Make plans to get outside, even if it’s not until this evening after you get home from work.

Highs will be comfortable today with the low 70s today. (WMBF)

WARMING UP THIS WEEK

Temperatures will increase each day this week with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will build across the Carolinas and bring in some warmth as we head into the middle and end of the work week. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid-upper 70s with comfortable conditions once again.

The sea breeze will keep things in the upper 70s, but still warm from the beaches. (WMBF)

For the Grand Strand, a sea breeze will become common through the middle and end of the week, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. An increase in the dew point, will make it feel a little bit more humid each day this week but still won’t be near the summertime humidity.

Highs climb into the mid 80s for the inland areas by the middle and end of the week. (WMBF)

Inland of the Waterway, temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80s by the middle and end of the week.

THIS WEEKEND

We kickoff the weekend on a warm note. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s on the beaches and the lower 80s for inland locations. Partly cloudy skies will be the main story for Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

That front will approach the Carolinas this weekend. The timing of the rain is still to be determined by the latest data but we will throw rain chances back into the forecast. The American Model (GFS) continues to suggest the best rain chance arriving for Sunday. The European model is the one that’s a little bit faster, bringing rain chances back by Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The timing will get worked out as we get closer to the weekend. Right now, rainfall looks limited. The front will move quickly through the Carolinas.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s on Sunday for the beaches. Inland locations will be in the mid 70s under clearing skies by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures for the weekend will fall as a front moves through the area. A few showers will be possible late Saturday and into Sunday. (WMBF)

