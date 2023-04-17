Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Don't miss the 3rd Annual Jockeys and Juleps

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The McLeod Health Foundation proudly announces the 3rd Annual Jockeys and Juleps, a “Kentucky Derby” themed event.

This signature event will directly impact the lives of cancer patients throughout the region who receive care at McLeod Health Seacoast.

You can take part in their community’s “not-to-be-missed” event.

This festive celebration will be held at the beautiful “The Venue at White Oaks Farm” in Longs (located conveniently between McLeod Seacoast and McLeod Loris).

This premier event space is an elite, modern farmhouse style venue that will provide a perfect backdrop for this occasion.

