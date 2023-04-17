Submit a Tip
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children

April marks Child Abuse Awareness Month, and one local organization is making it its mission to continue raising awareness.
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - April marks Child Abuse Awareness Month, and one local organization is making it their mission to continue raising awareness.

Bikers Against Child Abuse works to help children who are victims of abuse. The Pee Dee chapter held a meeting early Sunday to talk about ways to expand and provide more help in the community.

“We are there for them physically and emotionally, and that just gets these kids moving on the right path and let them know there is life after the abuse,” said Ronin, the chapter’s president.

B.A.C.A.’s mission is to create a safe environment for kids who are experiencing child abuse. They work with kids by welcoming them into their crew, and can also be there any time they feel scared. That includes during court proceedings.

Ronin said he has seen more children needing their help over the years.

“It’s terrible to have an organization like this, but if not us, then who? The rise in child abuse is not going down. It’s actually on the rise Here in Horry County and Georgetown County it continues to go up,” said Ronin.

It’s due to those rising numbers that B.A.C.A. is looking to expand and help other communities in need.

Several members who speak Spanish are providing their services to Hispanic children who are abused, reaching a community that could otherwise go underserved.

“I think there might be a fear of trepidation in the Hispanic community that is not allowing them to come forward,” said Ronin. “We understand you and we are here to help you and maybe saying it in their own native tongue is definitely more empowering to them.”

The chapter is working on its next awareness event, a 100-mile ride in May.

For more information on B.A.C.A., click here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

