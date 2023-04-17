Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

7th annual Giving Teal Tuesday supports Carolina Coastal students

Giving Teal Tuesday
Giving Teal Tuesday(CCU)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The seventh annual Giving Teal Tuesday is April 18.

One day a year, for 24 hours, Coastal Carolina University encourages all alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, and friends to make a donation during Coastal Carolina University’s seventh annual Giving Teal Tuesday on April 18.

Donations of any amount received during this 24-hour period will support student scholarships, cultivate academic and leadership programs, impact Chanticleer Athletics, and more.

To make a gift during Giving Teal Tuesday, visit givingtealtuesday.com.

Donations can be made to one or more of the following 11 areas:

  • Giving Teal Tuesday General Fund
  • Student Engagement Fund
  • College of Graduate and Continuing Studies
  • HTC Honors College
  • Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance
  • Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences
  • Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts
  • E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration
  • Gupta College of Science
  • CCU Alumni Association
  • Chanticleer Athletic Foundation

The CCU Alumni Association will host a Giving Teal Tuesday alumni TEALgate on the Atheneum Hall patio from 4-6 p.m., prior to CCU’s baseball game. The event will feature food, live music, raffle prizes, and a special appearance by Tim Beck, the Chanticleers’ new head football coach. The TEALgate is free to CCU alumni and their guests. To register, click here.

“Giving Teal Tuesday has become a CCU tradition because it allows our supporters to give back in a meaningful way to the part of Coastal that means the most to them,” said Diane Sanders, vice president for advancement and alumni engagement. “With gifts supporting a range of academic disciplines, athletics, and the overall growth of the University, every member of Teal Nation can join together to make a significant impact.

“GTT is the perfect day to show your support for CCU’s deserving students. Our goal this year is to exceed 1,000 donations. Every gift, no matter the amount, counts and is greatly appreciated! Let’s come together and make a difference!”

For more information, call 843-349-2414.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
1 hurt after vehicle collides with guardrail on Highway 544
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

Latest News

Coastal Carolina softball drops series versus Marshall on Sunday
Morrison, Coastal offense power past ODU in 15-2 road win
Coastal softball unable to complete comeback bid against Marshall
Long ball dooms No. 17 Chants in road loss at Old Dominion