State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a state trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Bamberg County.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on US78. The trooper was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Officials say SLED is handling the investigation into the incident. WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.