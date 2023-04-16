Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Crews battling large fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire crews battling flames at Ella’s of Calabash
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 13-year-old Lumberton teen found safe, deputies say
David Ryan Altman
Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 25-year-old

Latest News

Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month
Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month
Darlington County deputy accidentally fires weapon during investigation
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting