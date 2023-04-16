Submit a Tip
‘Senseless act of violence:’ Horse shot, killed in Henderson Co., deputies say

Henderson County deputies in need of information after deadly shooting of horse on Saturday, April 15, 2023.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a horse was shot and killed Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Hyder Allen Road area.

Deputies said the early 20′s quarter horse was last seen alive in the early afternoon hours of Friday, April 14.

Animal Enforcement Cpl. Brad Reece, is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and we are committed to finding the person responsible for this senseless act of violence against an innocent animal,” said Cpl. Reece.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Cpl. Reece at 828-697-4596 ext. 4601 or submit a tip on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

