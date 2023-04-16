Myrtle Beach police investigating Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of 12th Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available, including if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

