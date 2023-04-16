Myrtle Beach police investigating Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of 12th Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m.
No further details were immediately available, including if anyone was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
