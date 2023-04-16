Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police investigating Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of 12th Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available, including if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Crews battling large fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire crews battling flames at Ella’s of Calabash
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 13-year-old Lumberton teen found safe, deputies say
David Ryan Altman
Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 25-year-old

Latest News

Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month
Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month
9 displaced after fire in Loris area, crews say
Security guard receives highest honor
‘It means a lot’: Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month
Chance for storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings a chance for isolated storms