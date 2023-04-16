‘It means a lot’: Carolina Forest neighborhood honors security guard shot at last month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In an unexpected surprise, the Avalon community put on an event to honor Phoenix Security Solutions security guard Ricky Wise.

The event was hosted at the Avalon community center, where several family members, police officers, and neighbors attended.

Wise received the Award for Valor, which organizers said is the highest award for a security guard to receive.

“It means a lot. Like I said, the purple heart thing is just amazing. They went above and beyond, and I wasn’t expecting it,” said Wise “Everybody is good with it and just happy with what is going on and the way things turned out. I’m just glad to be here.”

Wise was hit in the head twice from shotgun blasts during the incident on March 11. He was trying to de-escalate an altercation between a suspect, later identified as Brent Freeman, and another neighbor. Wise then reportedly returned fire and struck Freeman before being able to subdue him.

Phoenix Security Solutions leaders said Wise follow all the protocols during the shooting.

“Lt. Wise is a great employee. He’s always dependable for what the world needs. We are kind of like family here. He’s more like family. We are glad that he is here and alive,” said Amy Strickland.

Wise said at the time of the incident that he was glad that his training as a security guard kicked in.

“It’s just one of those things where you don’t expect anything; you just do the job to the fullest extent of your knowledge,” said Wise.

Friends, family and even police officers came to celebrate his efforts in the community.

Wise has fully recovered from his injuries and has been back at work at Avalon for two weeks.

Freeman, meanwhile, faces a number of charges including attempted murder and possession of a destructive device. He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

