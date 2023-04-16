Submit a Tip
Darlington County deputy accidentally fires weapon during investigation

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County deputy accidentally fired their weapon during a recent investigation in the Lamar area.

In a statement released Sunday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on April 11. Deputies were called to the area after reports of a suspicious person walking around a business with a flashlight.

The sheriff’s office said deputies began searching outside the property and then attempted to enter the building. That’s when one of the deputies’ accidentally fired their weapon.

Officials added that the incident was “documented and reported to the on-call staff officer.”

“This incident is a personnel matter and has been addressed as the deputy involved has been disciplined for his actions,” the department said.

