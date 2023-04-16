Coastal Carolina softball drops series versus Marshall on Sunday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (30-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) dropped the series-deciding rubber game, 3-2, versus Marshall (36-5, 11-2 Sun Belt) at St. John Stadium on Sunday.

The Chants hit the ground running in the bottom of the first inning when Diamond Williams crushed a single to first base and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Iyanla De Jesus then stepped up to the plate and smashed an RBI single to give CCU a 1-0 lead.

Marshall answered back at the top of the second inning when Brooklyn Ulrich hammered an RBI double to center field to level the score at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, the Herd pushed ahead when Camryn Michallas blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall to put the visitors out in front 3-1.

Williams then belted her team-leading 12th home run of the season over the right-field wall to narrow the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.

It was a pitchers’ duel for the remaining four innings with six 1-2-3 half innings being pitched. Raelee Brabham struck out five hitters while giving up just two hits and Marshall’s Sydney Nester gave up one hit in the four-inning stretch to secure the 3-2 win.

Brabham dropped to 10-7 with the loss, giving up two runs off four hits in her 5.2 innings of work in the circle.

The Chanticleers will hit the road next weekend for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series versus Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss., April 21-23.

