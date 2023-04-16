9 displaced after fire in Loris area, crews say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Nine people were displaced after a fire in the Loris area late Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Daisy Road just after 9 p.m. It was later placed under control.

No injuries were reported, but the nine displaced are being offered help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Loris Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.