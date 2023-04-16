Submit a Tip
1 hurt after vehicle collides with guardrail on Highway 544

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash Sunday afternoon in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway and Highway 544 at 4:15 p.m.

Officials said the crash involved a single vehicle and a guardrail.

HCFR added that lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but no additional word was provided on their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

