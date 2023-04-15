Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Surfside Beach say they’re asking for help to find a missing ma.
The Surfside Beach Police Department said 50-year-old Billy Hall may possibly be heading to the Midlands in a black 2021 Audi A6. The vehicle has a South Carolina tag of ULU-503.
Authorities added that Hall “may be in crisis” and is possibly armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surfside Beach police at 843-913-6368.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.