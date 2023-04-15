Police: 2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 17-year-old Florence teen

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is dead after a shooting late Thursday in Florence, according to officials.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the area of Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. Police found the victim at the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the victim as 17-year-old JaQuincy Byrd, of Florence. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

With the assistance of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Florence police arrested Joseph Jace Walker Ford and Jonathan Edward McPhail Jr. in connection to Byrd’s death.

Both suspects were arrested at residences in Darlington County on Friday afternoon.

Ford was arrested and charged with murder and McPhail Jr. was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both were transported to Florence County Detention Center.

