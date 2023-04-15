Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his former law firm are being accused of not giving their former client, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani, settlement funds.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his former law firm are looking to get a lawsuit dismissed that accuses them of taking settlement funds.

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his former law firm are being accused of not giving their former client, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani, settlement funds.

Santiz-Cristiani was a passenger in a Colleton County car crash back on Nov. 4, 2008. The car he was in overturned after the tread separated from the right rear tire.

He sued the driver, the maker of the tire and the car maker, and Santiz-Cristiani was represented by the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm.

A couple of years later, PMPED negotiated a settlement with the Ford Motor Company and Michelin North America, Inc. Santiz-Cristiani claims he does not know how much he won in the settlement and never received that money.

Santiz-Cristiani also alleges some of that money was put into banks owned by Palmetto State Bank instead of it going to him.

According to the lawsuit, Santiz-Cristiani is asking for all the settlement funds related to the product liability case with Ford and Michelin, plus punitive and actual damages. Along with PMPED, the lawsuit also names Ronnie Crosby, William Barnes, III, Russell Laffitte and Palmetto State Bank.

The lawsuit was filed in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in October of 2022. A jury trial has been demanded in this case, and the motion hearing is set for Monday at 2 p.m.

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son in early March.

He is currently in statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. He was sentenced to two life sentences.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Police: Missing Surfside Beach man possibly armed, ‘may be in crisis’
1 hurt after vehicle collides with guardrail on Highway 544
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County

Latest News

.
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company is towing his car illegally
.
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children
B.A.C.A. members are pushing to help more kids as they have seen more kids going through their...
Bikers Against Child Abuse expand services to help Hispanic children
Lawyer James Stevens said it was just another late night at the office when he came outside to...
‘I’ve had enough’: Lawsuit filed, lawyer claims company illegally tows his car
Gas prices in South Carolina have seen another jump in price over the past week.
SC gas prices jump 9 cents over past week