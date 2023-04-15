Submit a Tip
Mother gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old daughter, abusing 2 other children

A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her 17-year-old daughter.(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering one of her daughters and abusing her other two children.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

In October 2020, Jackson police officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. She succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, Chambers’ two other children were examined, and both were found with signs of prolonged physical abuse.

Chambers and the kids’ stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were arrested and indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and feloniously abusing the 12 and 14-year-old children.

On Thursday, Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse regarding the case.

