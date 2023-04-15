Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 25-year-old

David Ryan Altman
David Ryan Altman(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help to find a 25-year-old who’s been reported missing.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said David Ryan Altman was last seen on April 11 at his home.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
S.C. state trooper involved in 3-car crash in Horry County
Georgia Mae Branch,
Myrtle Beach Elementary teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
Gabriel Hernandez
Warrant: St. James Intermediate special education teacher dragged student across floor
Hwy 17 near Hwy 501
2 separate crashes close north, southbound 17 Bypass

Latest News

Weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by storm chances for Sunday
Champion Autism Network has been advocating for autism awareness in the Grand Strand for a...
Champion Autism Network celebrates 10 years of Autism Awareness
.
Warrant: St. James Intermediate special education teacher dragged student across floor
.
Champion Autism Network celebrates 10 years of Autism Awareness