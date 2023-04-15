Georgetown County deputies searching for missing 25-year-old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help to find a 25-year-old who’s been reported missing.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said David Ryan Altman was last seen on April 11 at his home.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

