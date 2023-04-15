FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by storm chances for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Finally, a weekend without a day that is a total washout.

TODAY

Beautiful weather is ahead for Saturday as the mainly sunny skies return throughout the day. Temperatures remain warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

Nice day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll stay quiet and dry tonight with partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperature are going to drop in the upper 50s for our inland areas and lower 60s for the Grand Strand.

Weekend forecast (WMBF)

TOMORROW

More nice weather into Sunday morning, but the clouds will increase throughout the day. Rain chances remain slim through lunchtime, but an isolated storm or two will likely develop into Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but a quick round of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.

Temperatures turn even warmer Sunday as we bring in more 80s through the afternoon.

WARM AND DRY NEXT WEEK

We’ll have a nice long stretch of sunny and warm weather with temperatures in the 70s and 80s through next week. Rain chances look very low through the end of the week..

Warm and dry next week (WMBF)

