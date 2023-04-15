Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fire crews battling flames at Ella's of Calabash

Fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire at Ella's of Calabash.(Kathryn Tharpe)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at Ella’s of Calabash, a seafood restaurant.

‘Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the department said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as we learn more.

