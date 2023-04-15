Fire crews battling flames at Ella’s of Calabash
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at Ella’s of Calabash, a seafood restaurant.
‘Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.
No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the department said the cause of the fire is not yet known.
River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.
This is a developing story; it will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.