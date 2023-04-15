Coastal softball fights back to down Marshall in walk-off win

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (30-12) served Marshall its fifth loss of the season in a comeback walk-off win at St. John Stadium on Friday. The Chants rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take the victory 4-3.

Freshman Delaney Keith gave the Chants an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when she belted a home run over the right-field wall to put CCU up 1-0.

In the top of the second inning, Marshall applied some pressure on the Chants after two walks and a single loaded the bases. However, Raelee Brabham remained cool to strike out the final two hitters to keep the score at 1-0.

The Herd kicked off the top of the fifth inning with a lead-off single by Alex Coleman and a walk to put runners on first and second base. Marshall’s Grace Chelemen then gave the Herd the lead when she crushed a three-run home run over the right-field wall to put the visitors in front 3-1.

The Chants answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Abbey Montoya hit a blooper over the third baseman’s head to reach second base and advanced to third on the next at-bat. Keith then stepped up to the plate and drilled a single up the middle to drive in Montoya to narrow the gap to 3-2.

Coastal kept fighting in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddy Jennings smashed a lead-off double down the left-field line. The next hitter, Indya Smith, laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance pinch runner Jay Wrightsman to third base. Keirstin Roose rose to the occasion and laced a single to left-center field to level the score at 3-3.

The Herd hit back-to-back singles and drew a walk in the top of the seventh inning to put the Chants in another bases-loaded jam. However, CCU remained calm and got a ground ball out to hold the score at 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a walk and a single to shortstop by Iyanla De Jesus put runners on first and second base to give the Chants a glimpse of victory. The Herd’s third baseman then overshot a throw while attempting a double play off an infield fly, which allowed Keith to cross home plate to give CCU the 4-3 walk-off win.

Nicolette Picone (8-2) notched her eighth win of the season, recording three strikeouts while denying the Herd a single run during her 2.0 innings of work in the circle.

The Chanticleers will be back in action at St. John Stadium tomorrow for game two versus Marshall. First pitch is at 2 p.m. ET.

