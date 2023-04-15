Champion Autism Network celebrates 10 years of Autism Awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- April is Autism Awareness Month, but did you know the Grand Strand is considered an autism-friendly vacation destination?

Champion Autism Network is also celebrating ten years of educating and empowering people to create supportive communities for those living with autism.

“There’s all these great organizations that support the person with autism, but we wanted to have the family and siblings come out and play sort of create a community,” said Becky Large, CEO of Champion Autism Network.

Large started Champion Autism Network in Surfside Beach and is a mother to a child on the autism spectrum.

She never expected the nonprofit to impact so many families and communities.

“What I really wanted was to see this program all around the world and now that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Large.

In 2016, the town of Surfside Beach issued a resolution declaring it the first autism-friendly travel destination.

Two years later the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County partnered with CAN in 2018, making the whole Grand Strand an autism-friendly travel destination

Large says looking back ten years she never imagined Champion Autism Network would become a nationwide program -- and believes it wouldn’t have been possible without support from the Grand Strand.

“It’s been nothing but amazing here,” said Large.

One of her proudest accomplishments is being able to allow families with autistic children to come to places like Myrtle Beach and enjoy a vacation just like every other family.

“That is what is motivating it’s really special to know that you’re making some people happy,” said Large.

As for the future Large says they’re creating new virtual training courses to reach more communities across the country and believes there’s no limit for Champion Autism Network.

“We have recently launched the Autism Travel Club and Autism Travel Card so we can now have Champion Autism Network along with autism awareness and readiness here there and everywhere,” said Large.

This weekend Champion Autism Network is hosting a meeting a greet with two-time World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman who was diagnosed with autism at an early age.

The event is Sunday, April 16th at Wild Wing Cafe starting at 3:00 p.m.

