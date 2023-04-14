Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can...
According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Wildlife officials in Georgia are warning residents to be on the lookout for drunk birds.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, birds may overindulge in fruit this time of year that has started to rot and ferment.

Officials said a byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol.

“The consumption of these fermented fruits can cause the birds to lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly,” DNR officials explained in a Facebook post.

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.

“Another possible cause for drunken flying is that the birds have eaten Nandina (sacred bamboo) berries,” the post states. “This exotic invasive plant is used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil, depositing often lethal doses in its bright red fruit.”

DNR officials are encouraging people to “learn from our feathered friends and consume fruits responsibly.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

Latest News

Myrtle Beach teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
Myrtle Beach teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
.
Fire Wife Life: 5 wives seeking support mobilize to help thousands worldwide
1 dead in late-night Florence shooting, police say
1 dead in late-night Florence shooting, police say
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Classified leak suspect appears in court as US reveals case against him
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Airport reopens as residents clean up mess