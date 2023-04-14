Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed nearly 30 wounded warriors to the White House on Thursday morning as they made a stop there during their 60-mile adaptive cycling Solider Ride journey.

“This ride is a reminder of how far you’ve come and how far you’re going. And we are so inspired to watch it all,” said Vice President Harris.

The ride started in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday. The veterans will continue on from Washington to Lorton, Virginia where they will end the cycling tour.

The veterans made two laps around the White House South Lawn then had a chance to meet the Vice President and Second Gentleman.

Army veteran Staff Sergeant Mark Lalli from Tampa, Florida was one of the riders on the trip. He told Gray Television that they made the trip to give veterans a chance some fun while also connecting with the communities they ride through.

“Our hope is to get other warriors on the couch and think, ‘I can’t do that’ to say, ‘You know what I can ride a bike again, riding a bike is fun. Let’s have fun again, let’s get active again, let’s get moving again.’ And hopefully that movement will get them out in the communities,” said Lalli.

Wounded Warrior Project CEO and Retired US Army Lieutenant General Mike Linnington said that warriors also ride to give Americans a chance to thank these veterans for their service.

“It’s important because we recognize those that have served the sacrifice. So much for all of us. You know, pay tribute to them, what they’ve given up to protect our freedoms,” said Linnington.

