Suspect(s) wanted after 3 cars shot at in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot three vehicles at three houses in Laurinburg Thursday night.

According to Laurinburg Police Captain Chris Young, around 11:15 p.m. officers were to the 500 block of Second St, near the intersection at E. Covington St reference to shots fired.

Officers found three vehicles at three separate homes damaged from gunfire.

Young said no injuries were reported and no homes were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at (910) 276-3211.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.